Peterborough United finish a creditable third in the National League after a draw at Sixfields Stadium

Niamh Reynolds (12) has just scored for Posh Women at Sixfields. Photo Darren Wiles

Peterborough United were forced to settle for third place in National Midlands Division One after a 1-1 draw against local rivals Northampton Town at the Sixfields Stadium on Sunday.

Posh needed to win the final game of the season to pip Cobblers to second spot behind unbeaten champions Loughborough Lightning and took a first-half lead through midfielder Niamh Reynolds.

But the hosts equalised early in the second-half with a goal from Hannah Samuels with both sides then going close to a winning goal.

Posh have finished third in each of the last two seasons after finishing eighth and fourth in their first two National League campaigns. This season they lost just three of 22 matches and held Loughborough to two draws.

Both goalkeepers played well at Sixfields with Posh’s Katie Middleton thwarted early on and Posh number one Neive Corry saving well from prolific goalscorer Jade Bell on the stroke of half-time.

Reynolds shot Posh in front from the edge of the area on 24 minutes with the ball entering the net off the inside of a post. Samuels equalised on 48 minutes before Posh skipper Neive Perkins was denied by the home ‘keeper and then a defender, who hacked the ball off the line, in the same attack.

Corry again saved well from Bell 10 minutes from time with Evie Driscoll-King forcing a save at the other end in the 89th minute.

Posh: Neive Corry, Niamh Connor (sub Edyn Osker, 84 mins), Evie Driscoll-King, Hayley James, Meg Lawlor (sub Rebecca Mears, 78 mins), Niamh Reynolds (sub Renain Bennett, 94 mins), Marthina Aguirre, Katie Middleton (sub Lauren Wilshaw, 60 mins), Keir Perkins, Tara Kirk. Ella Bale. Unused sub: Emily Sharpe.