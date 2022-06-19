But that’s not always been the case as National World writer Sam Cox found out, using industry and official club websites.
Posh are well represented in the top 20 most expensive transfer fees ever paid by League One clubs.
And one non-Posh player appears twice in the list!
1. 20th: SCOTT DOBIE £525k
From: Millwall to Nottingham Forest, 2005. Talented Scottish forward who made over 450 senior appearances. Also played for Carlisle and West Brom. Twice transferred for £500k or more. Won six full caps for Scotland. Now retired.
2. 19th NATHAN TYSON £675k
From Wycombe to Nottingham Forest, 2006. Exciting forward who went on to play for Derby, Blackpool and Notts County among others. Over 500 senior appearances and turned out for Chesterfield in the National League last season aged 40.
3. 18th CONOR CHAPLIN £750k
From Barnsley to Ipswich, 2021. Tricky forward who made 47 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys last season. Has previously played for Coventry and Portsmouth.
4. 17th: Kevin McDonald £750k
From Sheffield United to Wolves, 2013. Classy midfielder who joined Fulham after Wolves and played in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee United last season.
