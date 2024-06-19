Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peter Kioso became a cult hero at Peterborough United in the first half of last season.

Posh fans have been told to move on from hopes of re-signing former captain Peter Kioso.

The club made a number of attempts to get last season’s captain back from Rotherham in January; first in an attempt to prevent him from being recalled by his parent club but then again on Deadline Day but only to be told no deal by the now League One club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours of Posh's interest have persisted ever since then but nothing concrete has suggested the deal is any further on than Posh interest.

Peter Kioso of Peterborough United celebrates the victory at full-time against Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent.

Rotherham boss Steve Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser in May that the right back was in his plans for the coming season in League One.

When asked about the latest rumour linking Posh to a move for Kioso circulating on a EFL transfers account on X, Posh chairman and owner Darragh MacAnthony told fans it was time to move on from the 24-year-old.

He said: “There is absolutely no truth at all. We moved on a long time ago. Good luck to him and his club. Let's stop for last time talking about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was made quite clearly to us in Jan 'they' wouldn't sell to us so we have stopped putting energy into it.

"If he goes, I’d expect it to be to Championship club. One player doesn't define us and every position is replaceable in time. So let’s move on.”

Kioso spent the first half of the 202-24 season on loan at Posh from Rotherham, but returned to his parent club in January, against his wishes.