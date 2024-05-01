Bad news for Peterborough United as former boss wants to keep Peter Kioso at Rotherham United
Evans is now back managing Rotherham United who will be playing in League One next season after a dismal Championship season.
And Evans wants unsettled right-back Peter Kioso to stay and help the Millers in their push for an immediate return to the second tier.
Kioso spent the first half of the 202-24 season on loan at Posh from Rotherham, but returned to his parent club in January, against his wishes.
Kioso (24) was an instant hit at Posh. He became a cult hero to the fans and manager Darren Ferguson appointed him to the club captaincy. Kioso made 27 appearances for Posh last season, scoring one goal.
Posh tried to get him back to the Weston Homes Stadium towards the end of the last transfer window, but failed. It’s thought they will have another go in the summer if they win promotion to the Championship. Otherwise the players’ wages would be a big stumbling block.
But Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser: “PK' is a really good player. He was excellent - stunning at times - for Peterborough. I've had a chat with him and told him he's very much in my plans here. My mind boggles as to why he was in League One when he was Rotherham United player.”
Kioso’s first year with the Millers, after he'd been signed from Luton Town in June 2022 during the reign of Paul Warne, was wrecked by injury and when Matt Taylor took over as boss he saw the 24 year-old as surplus to requirements in the second tier this term.Dublin-born Kioso has made 12 Millers appearances since his return, but a hamstring issue ruled him out of last Saturday's 2-0 loss at Bristol City and could see him miss this weekend's last-day home clash with Cardiff City.After that, Evans will make a presentation to the board outlining what he feels is required to turn around the club's fortunes.Reflecting on his first two weeks at the helm, Evans said: "The training ground has been upbeat. We've been working incredibly hard."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.