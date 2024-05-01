Peter Kioso when at Posh last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Evans is now back managing Rotherham United who will be playing in League One next season after a dismal Championship season.

And Evans wants unsettled right-back Peter Kioso to stay and help the Millers in their push for an immediate return to the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kioso spent the first half of the 202-24 season on loan at Posh from Rotherham, but returned to his parent club in January, against his wishes.

Peter Kioso when at Posh last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Kioso (24) was an instant hit at Posh. He became a cult hero to the fans and manager Darren Ferguson appointed him to the club captaincy. Kioso made 27 appearances for Posh last season, scoring one goal.

Posh tried to get him back to the Weston Homes Stadium towards the end of the last transfer window, but failed. It’s thought they will have another go in the summer if they win promotion to the Championship. Otherwise the players’ wages would be a big stumbling block.

But Evans told the Rotherham Advertiser: “PK' is a really good player. He was excellent - stunning at times - for Peterborough. I've had a chat with him and told him he's very much in my plans here. My mind boggles as to why he was in League One when he was Rotherham United player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad