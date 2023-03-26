Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Derby County with team-mate Nathanael Ogbeta. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson made a formation change after half an hour and then sent two substitutes on for the start of the second half as Posh recovered from a sluggish start to deliver a power-packed second-half display.

We asked fans to comment on Fergie and his players after the game and some are now very keen on tying the manager down now on a longer deal.

Jack Taylor of Peterborough United is tracked by Conor Hourihane of Derby County . Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Fergie played a huge part. He should get a new contract – @AZThornhill.

Barring a couple of bad games the players now look like they know what role they have. Man management or tactics, probably the right mix of both, but no one can deny we look a different team under Fergie – @Jinksy6

MOM Norburn. Ferguson showed why he's a top manager. Kept calm and made the right changes. Brilliant result – @jwm6.

Win down to Fergie, and the team spirit that he has created since he joined to turn it around like that. MOM Jack Taylor, lad has the heart of a lion – @ChazMcPosh.

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United in action with David McGoldrick of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson showed why he is a top manager at this level. Norburn was our best player – @davidwh1971.

Who picked the side to start the game? – @Mradufu55.

Mostly down to Fergie. He changed it all and no doubt told Taylor to drive forward in the second half. It was a fantastic team performance second half. MOM Taylor – @ThePoshCat.

Fergie’s subs changed the game no doubt. MOM Clarke Harris – @Alexnelson2004.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson shares a joke with Derby County Manager Paul Warne before the match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Great performance. Mason-Clark is some player and still just a boy. if he stays injury free and focused, he will go far – @Tommochats.

Fergie did well. Statement win. Brilliant second half – @matmecham.

Fergie changed the game with his changes. But the players should be given credit for clearly listening. MOM Oliver Norburn – @CHAMM24.

Fergie switched it about. The players responded. Huge win. MOM Ogbeta – @eamonnduff.

Since Fergie returned we have gained 28pts from 14 games. That is automatic promotion form. He simply has to be our manager next season, it’s a no-brainer. Whatever his terms are they should be met. MOM Ogbeta – @derren_cooper.

Fergie does what any other manager we've had here fails to do when things ain't going right – @mark9697.

Great subs at half time good game management in the second half. MOM Norburn – @Robewing71.

The squad is capable on occasions beating anyone in this division but consistently has been appalling this season and if Ferguson was in change of the entire season you would be up there for promotion – @BoxingCanvass.

Fergie changed the system and the subs changed the game so yes Fergie had a lot to do with it. MOM Norburn – @Ryan_Watkin.

Fergie changed the game. Derby blew it when Mendez-Laing went off. Luck played a massive part first half. Posh are born to be in the play offs! – @MichaelRutkows4.

Something happened at half time and that can only be down to Fergie. MOM Ogbeta – @stimsonbarry.

A Fergie tactical masterclass. MOM Ogbeta – @MattCasey111.

Imagine where we would be if Fergie had been here at start of the season, probably top 2 – @Davidbr82529500.

Fergie changed the game with his decisions. Thought Norburn deserved MOM, but second-half display was brilliant from everyone – @DanMIller95.

2nd half we exploded into life. Like a rocket blasting into space MOM Ogbeta. You cant dislike the bloke – @PufcSimmo.

Derby not having a striker helped. Taylor MOM by a mile – @ffsposh.

Nothing on offer first half, change in personnel and attitude crucial so all credit to them. Norburn makes such a difference so MOM – @FrustratedJourn.

Fergie won that. Norburn superb and man of the match. Ref was very good, by the way – @Rutlandspinner.