Peterborough United fans liked Joel Randall, but didn’t like much else in the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town

Joe Randall in action for Posh at Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh fans responed to @PTAlanSwann’s request on Twitter for comments on the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on opening day by suggesting their team was ‘taken to school,’ ‘dreadful’ ‘out of their depth’ and in dire need of Championship experience.

New signing Joel Randall’s 30-minute appearance as a second-half substitute drew the only praise from Posh fans.

I saw it as a game of men v boys

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United in action with Gabriel Osho of Luton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@MichaelRutkows4

Tactically very poor, lack of confidence, leader badly needed.

@DOC_Ray

Can’t secure safety on the first day. 45 to go.

@Dines_11

Fitness absentees, some not fit. First game. Will get better.

@Rutlandspinner

Off the pace. A marker for the season.

@nickat

Harsh Championship schooling and quick improvement needed.

@_liamchambers_

Absolutely dreadful. No-one on that team was good.

@pufc_jordan02

JCH needed support. Beavers & Butler worry me. Randall looked decent.

@jason_jones75

Possibly might be out of depth. Needed Championship experience, not future gems.

@AdammortonJ

Did not move the ball quick enough. Too many mistakes.

@BenPUFCMucklin

Lack of Championship quality at the back. Disappointing all round.

@Gregsta73

Too many unfit. Wrong captain. Need players. Two up top.

@craigDLyons

Very poor pre-season preparation

@PUFCChris

Lacklustre performance, but we need to to stick together.

@dazposhie

A couple too many 6’s in your player marks for me. Think Fergie’s tactics didn’t help much today though.

@Jinksy6

Weak in a lot of areas. Randall looked good.

@paul_gauntlett

Never pay attention to opening day results, most realise that.

@JakeBleu

Undercooked, underprepared, undone, uninspiring, unsurprising and underdogs.

@scarboroughsss

Schooled by a more physical team.

@Tomo40posh

Poor pre season set up, starting behind, will get better.

@craigbucks

Down before Christmas

@wackerlegend

Early days rollercoaster ride, but we love them.

@sueloveshorses

Need physicality in midfield and a mobile JCH.

@StagPete

Baptism of fire. Injuries and match fitness didn’t help against a very good team.

@poshofoerever2

Butler, Ward, Beevers, Pym - not Championship ready. Wakey wakey boys!

@frankie198311

Brought back down to earth. Joel Randall a positive though.

@juppy95

Beaten by a quicker, stronger, bigger team. A long season ahead.

@garynormanphoto

We cannot keep playing around at the back like that if we want to succeed.

@Alexnelson2004

Embarrassing. Uninterested. Gutless. No desire throughout.

@Kyle_Irving1

Lost first game last year, but still achieved automatic promotion.