Peterborough United fans liked Joel Randall, but didn’t like much else in the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town
Peterborough United fans are concerned about the club’s Championship future after just one game!
Posh fans responed to @PTAlanSwann’s request on Twitter for comments on the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on opening day by suggesting their team was ‘taken to school,’ ‘dreadful’ ‘out of their depth’ and in dire need of Championship experience.
New signing Joel Randall’s 30-minute appearance as a second-half substitute drew the only praise from Posh fans.
I saw it as a game of men v boys
@MichaelRutkows4
Tactically very poor, lack of confidence, leader badly needed.
@DOC_Ray
Can’t secure safety on the first day. 45 to go.
@Dines_11
Fitness absentees, some not fit. First game. Will get better.
@Rutlandspinner
Off the pace. A marker for the season.
@nickat
Harsh Championship schooling and quick improvement needed.
@_liamchambers_
Absolutely dreadful. No-one on that team was good.
@pufc_jordan02
JCH needed support. Beavers & Butler worry me. Randall looked decent.
@jason_jones75
Possibly might be out of depth. Needed Championship experience, not future gems.
@AdammortonJ
Did not move the ball quick enough. Too many mistakes.
@BenPUFCMucklin
Lack of Championship quality at the back. Disappointing all round.
@Gregsta73
Too many unfit. Wrong captain. Need players. Two up top.
@craigDLyons
Very poor pre-season preparation
@PUFCChris
Lacklustre performance, but we need to to stick together.
@dazposhie
A couple too many 6’s in your player marks for me. Think Fergie’s tactics didn’t help much today though.
@Jinksy6
Weak in a lot of areas. Randall looked good.
@paul_gauntlett
Never pay attention to opening day results, most realise that.
@JakeBleu
Undercooked, underprepared, undone, uninspiring, unsurprising and underdogs.
@scarboroughsss
Schooled by a more physical team.
@Tomo40posh
Poor pre season set up, starting behind, will get better.
@craigbucks
Down before Christmas
@wackerlegend
Early days rollercoaster ride, but we love them.
@sueloveshorses
Need physicality in midfield and a mobile JCH.
@StagPete
Baptism of fire. Injuries and match fitness didn’t help against a very good team.
@poshofoerever2
Butler, Ward, Beevers, Pym - not Championship ready. Wakey wakey boys!
@frankie198311
Brought back down to earth. Joel Randall a positive though.
@juppy95
Beaten by a quicker, stronger, bigger team. A long season ahead.
@garynormanphoto
We cannot keep playing around at the back like that if we want to succeed.
@Alexnelson2004
Embarrassing. Uninterested. Gutless. No desire throughout.
@Kyle_Irving1
Lost first game last year, but still achieved automatic promotion.
@tlocks7