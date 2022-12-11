Posh players Kell Watts (left) and Frankie Kent (right) after a close call at the back against Ipswich Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

A formation change made little difference according to some and others don’t believe the rot will stop.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Happy with the formation, but would have liked to have seen Josh Knight and Fuchs. MOM tough - Taylor.

Posh players celebrate Frankie Kent's goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@paul_gauntlett

I just don’t know how we will get out this rot. The games coming up are tough. We showed a lack of passion and effort for both goals. It’s getting a joke. 0/10 for all players.

@AJM67250925

Improved showing? Where and by who? The players look absolutely bereft of confidence and unsure of what’s expected them in whatever shape we play. We were so, so bad for around 85 of the 90 odd mins and I’m not sure how McCann turns it around.

@imtomhutch

No formation seems to be working. MOM Butler.

@Mark9697

If that was classed as an improved performance then god help us. Your player marks are far too generous. Never looked like scoring once we went behind, same stuff every week. MOM Kent.

@AlexNelson2004

Squad is poor, so change of personnel makes no difference. Have to question the management and coaching staff as cannot motivate or see any improvement. Rebuild necessary and has to start with massive clearout in January and perhaps a new manager.

@Poshlawts

Pleased with the change in formation, but not the decision to leave out Fuchs and Mason-Clark. Like last week though we offered very little once we went 2-1 down. MOM: Taylor.

@derren_cooper

Another bad day at the office.

@TpdDunn

I was all for the starting line up, but playing that when we can't defend at the moment doesn't give you much of a base to work from. MOM no clue.

@Sweeney95Alex

When you can’t defend crosses, even to the smallest player on the pitch, you’re screwed.

@Kyle_irving18

Even after a change of system and the players are disorganised and lost. McCann is the problem and has to go. I think he’s had more relegations than promotions?