Peterborough United fans don't know where the next win is coming from and one wants lower player marks from the PT!
The Peterborough United fans who responded to the PT request for comments after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Ipswich Town were less impressed with the performance than manager Grant McCann.
A formation change made little difference according to some and others don’t believe the rot will stop.
Happy with the formation, but would have liked to have seen Josh Knight and Fuchs. MOM tough - Taylor.
Peterborough United players performed well in spells at Ipswich Town, but couldn't avoid a fourth straight League One defeat
Are Peterborough United in terminal decline? And what can the manager do to turn things around? A strange selection yesterday, difficult decisions for the future and how good fortune can play a big part in team building
@paul_gauntlett
I just don’t know how we will get out this rot. The games coming up are tough. We showed a lack of passion and effort for both goals. It’s getting a joke. 0/10 for all players.
@AJM67250925
Improved showing? Where and by who? The players look absolutely bereft of confidence and unsure of what’s expected them in whatever shape we play. We were so, so bad for around 85 of the 90 odd mins and I’m not sure how McCann turns it around.
@imtomhutch
No formation seems to be working. MOM Butler.
@Mark9697
If that was classed as an improved performance then god help us. Your player marks are far too generous. Never looked like scoring once we went behind, same stuff every week. MOM Kent.
@AlexNelson2004
Squad is poor, so change of personnel makes no difference. Have to question the management and coaching staff as cannot motivate or see any improvement. Rebuild necessary and has to start with massive clearout in January and perhaps a new manager.
@Poshlawts
Pleased with the change in formation, but not the decision to leave out Fuchs and Mason-Clark. Like last week though we offered very little once we went 2-1 down. MOM: Taylor.
@derren_cooper
Another bad day at the office.
@TpdDunn
I was all for the starting line up, but playing that when we can't defend at the moment doesn't give you much of a base to work from. MOM no clue.
@Sweeney95Alex
When you can’t defend crosses, even to the smallest player on the pitch, you’re screwed.
@Kyle_irving18
Even after a change of system and the players are disorganised and lost. McCann is the problem and has to go. I think he’s had more relegations than promotions?
@nails90