Peterborough United performed well for periods of Saturday’s 2-1 League One defeat at Ipswich Town.
But two pieces of poor marking ultimately cost them the game as home striker Conor Chaplin took advantage to score twice.
Posh have now lost four League One games in a row.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Excellent, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
The goalkeeper's shaky form continued. He got away with a couple of bad errors, once thanks to alert defenders and then courtesy of an offside flag. The teenager is a concern all of a sudden 5.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. FRANKIE KENT
Three centre-backs still couldn't compress the space in the Posh penalty area and Kent looked the closest to little forward Conor Chaplin when he claimed his first goal. Popped up in the right place to score his first goal of the season and his first in the league for 25 months 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
The middle of the back three is his position these days and he cruised through the first-half when he was very comfortable with the ball at his feet. A sloppy start to the second-half when a pass and an attempted clearance that went astray helped Ipswich crank up the pressure before he recovered his composure in the final quarter 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. KELL WATTS
A surprise recall for a centre-back who appeared to be on his way out of London Road. He enjoyed some good moments, but his side of the defence always looked the most likely to be opened up 6.
Photo: Joe Dent