The clock is ticking towards the end of Fergie time at Peterborough United

Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The only shock upon catching up on the latest League One managerial sack race odds was finding Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson wasn’t the new favourite for the chop.

The departures of Matt Bloomfield from Luton Town and Steve Bruce from Blackpool prompted a new betting list and, remarkably given the Posh record over the last 18 League One matches, there are still four managers (at Wigan, Reading, Rotherham, and Leyton Orient) with more chance of receiving their P45 than Ferguson, a manager who has presided over just two wins and 12 defeats in those 18 games, a run stretching back to the last knockings of last season.

According to the sack race list compilers at least, but as the man most in danger after Ferguson is Stockport County’s Dave Challinor I’d suggest their method/system has flaws.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

I’ve been agonising about writing an article like this for weeks. I’d hoped recent back-to-back wins would lead to those agonies heading to the back burner. I like and admire Ferguson. In my dealings with him he’s always been courteous, respectful and professional. Just 18 months ago I dropped notes to the chairman and the manager thanking them for providing one of the most enjoyable seasons, in terms of attractive football delivered by high quality, and well coached, performers, in 50 years, watching, supporting and reporting on my team.

But backing Ferguson is becoming more difficult, and not just because of the results. I wanted to a do a pros and cons piece about Ferguson staying at or leaving London Road, but one list soon became far greater than the other.

Indeed the reasons to keep Ferguson amounted to his career Posh record demanding a stay of execution, one he has now received, plus the chairman/owner’s own difficulties in finding, and working with, managers other than Ferguson. Together, the last year and a half aside, they have been a formidable partnership for a club of Posh’s size given the off-field muscle of teams they have been competing against, and often beating. Darragh MacAnthony tried to replace him with novice managers Mark Cooper and Dave Robertson with predictable consequences. The chairman found it hard to form successful relationships with proven managers like Gary Johnson and Steve Evans.

That doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be making plans for another post-Ferguson era. Bloomfield’s work in a previous life at Wycombe means he will be back on the managerial treadmill soon, but a quick scan of other available bosses delivers a third reason for keeping faith in Fergie. Who on earth could replace him? Are there any realistic candidates currently shining in their current positions who could do a better job than the four-time Posh promotion-winner and a two-time Wembley hero?

They are probably out there, but great guesswork is involved. Who could have predicted Alex Revell’s success story at Stevenage? Or Johnnie Jackson’s ability to turn AFC Wimbledon from everyone’s relegation favourites into a top six League One side?

Ferguson would not want to stay purely if he was seen as the least worst option. He’s too proud for that. He’s walked away from Posh before when he felt there must be better alternatives out there and I am sure he would do so again, once more passing up a pay-off as a result.

Listening to the chairman’s latest ‘Hard Truth’ podcast Ferguson is not at that stage right now. He remains bullish about turning the season around, especially with a two-week gap between League One games.

Good for him. A show of confidence is welcome as the rest of us sweat about the continued poor form of a team playing like they belong at the bottom of the table, although it has to be said Ferguson’s recent post-match opinions have not always been well received.

That belief must quickly be backed up by results. It’s one thing losing at Bolton Wanderers, but not beating Burton Albion and Blackpool in the next two matches is unthinkable, for the club and the boss.

For that to happen Posh must stop starting games so passively and they must find a way of improving the connection between some excellent midfielders and two lively strikers. Attacking fluency must replace the sterile and bland football seen for most of the season. Posh are too slow defensively to scrap their way out of trouble. Another way, a more traditional Posh way, has to be developed.

There are legacies at stake here. It would hurt to see Ferguson end his days at Posh on such a sour note, but if there has been no change for the better before the next international break it would need to happen.

For your chance to vote on Fergie’s future see @PTAlanSwann account on X here

The poll will run until mid-morning on Friday.