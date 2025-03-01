Peterborough United fan bailed after arrest on suspicion of racist abuse
A Peterborough United fan has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.
The 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly directing the abuse at a member of staff during Posh’s 3-1 victory over Shrewsbury at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (March 1).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 3.15pm on Saturday (1 March) a 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.
"He has been released on bail until 31 May.”
The club released a short statement after the match, stating: “We are aware of an arrest in the GH Display Stand this afternoon following an allegation of racial abuse towards a member of staff.
“On conclusion of the police investigation we will take appropriate action.
“Peterborough United does not condone any form of abuse.”