Peterborough United fan bailed after arrest on suspicion of racist abuse

The arrest took place during Peterborough United’s 3-1 win over Shrewsbury.

A Peterborough United fan has been bailed after being arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

The 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly directing the abuse at a member of staff during Posh’s 3-1 victory over Shrewsbury at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (March 1).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “At about 3.15pm on Saturday (1 March) a 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

"He has been released on bail until 31 May.”

The club released a short statement after the match, stating: “We are aware of an arrest in the GH Display Stand this afternoon following an allegation of racial abuse towards a member of staff.

“On conclusion of the police investigation we will take appropriate action.

“Peterborough United does not condone any form of abuse.”