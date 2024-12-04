Peterborough United face a nervous wait over the fitness of star man Kwame Poku.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League’s One’s Player of the Month for September and October limped off feeling his hamstring after just 24 minutes.

The 23-year-old had just attempted to lob ‘keeper Max Crocombe who had raced a long way out of his box to close down the shot and appeared to block the ball with his hand, however, referee Darren Drysdale waved away the appeals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poku immediately pulled up and left the field, raising hopes that any injury may not be too serious, although Posh will not know until they get the results back from a scan.

Kwame Poku after picking up an injury. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “He’s felt his hamstring as he’s had a shot. He says he doesn’t think he’s pulled it and it might be a good thing he came off as soon as he felt it. We’ve got a scan tomorrow and then we will know.”

Posh were boosted by the return of captain Hector Kyprianou from a hamstring injury of his own that had seen him sidelined for the past 11 matches. He replaced Ryan De Havilland after 66 minutes, but Ferguson has said he is reluctant to rush him back into action. The midfielder had been pencilled in for a start in Monday’s derby at Northampton Town, but that might not happen now.

Ferguson added: “I felt it was a game where we had to put him back in and he’s trained well and looked good. He’s clearly up to speed and is probably a game ahead of where we thought he would be. He’s come through absolutely fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have to be very careful with him though and the fact he’s had half an hour tonight might make it difficult for him to start on Monday. I’ll only know that in the next few days.”

Posh midfielder Hector Kyprianou on his return from injury against Burton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson also explained the decision to leave attacker Chris Conn-Clarke out of the side entirely. Instead of facing Burton, Conn-Clarke played 90 minutes for the under 21s on Wednesday afternoon against Sheffield Wednesday. He scored the only goal of Posh’s 3-1 home defeat.

Ferguson explained: “We’re in December now and he’s only had two 90 minutes and we’ve got so many games coming up. He could have been on the bench tonight and got 20 minutes but he needs 90. He knew that and he was fine about it.. He did well and scored a great goal. His attitude was bang on and he will be back involved on Monday.”