Peterborough United expected to return to action on Tuesday, but some EFL fixtures could still be postponed
Peterborough United are set to resume their League One campaign at home to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday (September 13, 7.45pm).
It’s expected the EFL will formally confirm the resumption of their matches in the next 24 hours, but with non-league football already given the green light to go head it’s thought the professional game will now follow suit.
The weekend matches in the EFL were called off so football could mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last Thursday. Posh were due to host Forest Green Rovers.
It wasn’t a decision that sat comfortably with the PT sports editor read here or Posh fans read here
There is a full programme of EFL fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday.
There could still be some postponements of individual fixtures beacuse of resourcing issues, particularly in respect of policing, at higher-profile matches.
The same could apply at the weekend when Posh are due to visit Bolton Wanderers in League One.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth will take place on Monday, September 19.