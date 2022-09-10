Queen Elizabeth II

Most agreed with our sentiment that football should have carried on, but others suggested football had done the right thing in pausing for a period of reflection.

I have just read your article on the football being cancelled this weekend. Firstly i think it was a brave piece to write and secondly in my opinion you have got it spot on, and summed up exactly what i was thinking.

Completely agree - nailed it in the @peterboroughtel (again) as we want to show our respects - by silence, armbands, singing - whatever. Corporately, together, united!

100% mate we would have shown our respect by a silence and singing the UK National Anthem surely the moment for a postponement is next weekend to coincide with the funeral, although I do understand fans celebrating a goal or victory may look out of place tomorrow.

I must say i agree with this post Alan 100%

What annoys me the most is I’m confident it’s not what the Queen would have wanted.

Unfortunately Swanny, I think there’s far too many idiotic fans who’d deliberately disrupt any tributes which would cause antagonism and go against the spirit of everyone coming together at such a time.

Well said/written Alan - I agree entirely with all your thoughtful points. Football does some bonkers things at times ….

Agree with this to a point, but grassroots football included in postponement’s is bonkers..

I agree re grassroots football but the Premier EFL games are susceptible to obscene crowd chants against monarchy and Charles in particular. Also Police resources are needed elsewhere.

I’m more optimistic that you Eric - I reckon there is a vast majority of respect towards Charles at this time. Incidentally too many postponements will encroach in and affect the World Cup in Qatar - perhaps we ought to start practising our human rights chants!

I don't think you will find many will disagree with you Alan. Rugby Union/League, ice hockey, test match and golf all to go ahead...PL and EFL misjudging the mood of the country imo.

No non-league or local football action for our clubs this weekend in tribute to the Queen. To allow football to pay their respects to Her Majesty, it is the right decision. And as football is the national sport, it is fitting that football reflects on the end of an era.

On many levels that (comment above) doesn't make sense. How is football paying their respects to HM in a better way than silences/renditions of GSTQ in the unique way football fans sing it (as in a decent speed) at matches? Stopping kids playing? Do you think they are at home in mourning?

Football fans are not the animals they are perceived to be by some. The decision taken is precisely because like you, those in charge of the game have no idea about those who follow it. Any upset would have been sorted pdq.

Just thinking of the image of the Queen sat alone at her husband’s funeral, so a couple of days without our footie brings things into perspective imo.

Very sad occasion, but to single out football for all ages in comparison to just about every other sport just doesn't add up.