Peterborough United drawn against League One high fliers in the first round of the FA Cup

Action from Cardiff City v Posh on the opening day of the League One season. Photo Francis Nel Getty Images.

Peterborough United will play League One rivals Cardiff City at home in the first round of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cardiff are currently riding high in the division. They are current third, 21 places and 16 points better off than rock-bottom Posh. The match will be played to a finish at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Cardiff beat Posh 2-1 on the opening day of the League One season in South Wales after Brad Ihionvien had given Darren Ferguson’s side the lead with a first-half penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 40 first-round ties will take place around the first weekend of November, mostly on Saturday, November 1.

Posh have played Cardiff City twice before in the FA Cup. Posh went down 3-1 away from home in a third round tie in 1954, but beat Cardiff 2-1 in a 1987 first round tie with two goals from Mick Gooding. Both sides were in Division Four at the time.