Wycombe cemtre-back Ryan Tafazolli appears to scoop the ball away from his own goalline with his hand. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh slipped to a fifth defeat in their last seven league matches with a 3-0 loss at home to Wycombe Wanderers on New Year’s Day.

The sides began the day level on 35 points but the visitors ended it back into the play-offs places and Posh dropped to 8th after being leapfrogged by their opponents.

Wins for Port Vale, Exeter and Bristol Rovers mean that Posh are now just one point above 11th place.

Jack Taylor hits the inside of the post for Peterborough United against Wycombe. Photo: David Lowndes.

A double from Lewis Wing, including an impressive free-kick, and a headed effort from a corner by former Posh man Ryan Tafazolli consigned Posh to defeat.

Grant McCann was left frustrated with referee Samuel Barrott after he felt the official missed a penalty for his side when Tafazolli pulled back Ephron Mason-Clark in the second half and for not spotting a Ricky-Jade Jones effort he thought crossed the line. Replays appeared to show Tafazolli using his arm to get the ball off the line.

He was keen to point to his own side’s shortcomings though.

"It was really, really poor. The first two goals are very avoidable. The free kick is a good strike but it shouldn’t get to that. The second one is a free header in our six-yard box. We haven’t given ourselves a chance” said McCann.

"Even though we’ve created moments and we’ve got up the pitch well, our final ball or shot was way off today. There are not many times I’ve said that this season.

"They’ve got a style of play that suits them and I thought that we contained them in the first half apart from the freekick. They didn’t have any real opportunities- like we did- we got into some really good areas but you don’t score goals without quality at the top end of the pitch. It was way off today.

“There’s no lack of effort. The boys have given us as much as they can today Unfortunately, the first two goals have killed us.

“It’s one of those days, where we know we’ve been poor and we know we need to assess it with the group.”

McCann now has over two weeks to work with his side as they are not back in action until January 16 away at Port Vale, due to both Burton Albion’s involvement in the FA Cup and Sky Sports broadcasting the Vale match.

Sunday’s results have left the sides level on points.

Ahead of that match, McCann admitted that his side must get better and will look to the transfer market to help him.

He added: “We need to be better. What we’re doing isn’t good enough. Winning 11 and losing 11 tells you about us.