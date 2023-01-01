Ephron Mason-Clark appeared to be fouled by Ryan Tafazolli in the second half. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh fell to just their third home defeat of the season as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Wycombe.

They were chasing the game at 1-0 down after an hour and McCann chose to change shape, swapping Kell Watts for Ephron Mason-Clark. That chance almost paid off instantly when Mason-Clark was played in by a Jonson Clarke-Harris knockdown but he appeared to be pulled back by ex-Posh man Ryan Tafazolli.

McCann said: “Ephron probably could have had a penalty when Jonno knocked it down to him. It’s a decision that didn’t do our way.”

Tafazolli himself scored just minutes later and the failure to give the penalty was one of the decisions that irked McCann during the defeat.

Tafazolli was in the thick of it once again in the closing stages as he lunged to block Ricky-Jade Jones’s effort off the line after Jack Taylor had hit the inside of the post.

Several Posh fans thought the centre-back handballed it but McCann thought the ball had crossed the line.

In what was a game where Wycombe brought their usual physical style of football, it was a surprise to see referee Samuel Barrott give just two foul against the Chairboys.

Tafazolli drew much of the crowd’s anger for the way he closely marked Clarke-Harris throughout the game.

McCann said: “I’m here to speak about the game, not the referee. I think everyone in the stadium could see and I could hear the frustration. That says is all."The change (bringing on Mason-Clark) was nearly rewarded. This is the joy of football management and making decisions. You can look great if Ephron scores that or you can look silly when Tafazollii heads the ball in from a corner.

"You make your own luck. At the end of the day, we had to take the gamble and get another forward player on the pitch.

