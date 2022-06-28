Nathan Thompson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 31 year-old’s 2021-22 season ended after the 1-0 defeat at Derby County on February 19 because of a shoulder injury that required surgery. He has yet to play a game for current manager Grant McCann and cut a frustrated figure as Posh battled gamely, yet unsuccesfsully, against relegation from the Championship.

"It was tough to sit out the end of last season,” Thompson admitted in an interview withe the Posh + service. “I did what I could to pass on my experience and knowledge to my teammates in the dressing room as some hadn’t experienced a relegation battle before.

"It didn’t work out for us, but there is a determination now to put right the wrongs of last season and I will do what I can to help.

“All pros will tell you that rehab from injury is a lonely and tough place to be. I was lucky I had Joe Tomlinson and Dan Butler with me and I’m hoping long-term it all works out in my favour.

"I was going into work right up and until the end of May. I then had a two-week break before coming back and I have started pre-season feeling really fit. There will be no concerns in the back of my mind about my injury.

”Pre-season has been really good so far with plenty of small-sided possession games.”

Thompson has also been impressed with the Posh recruitment this summer as the club landed their five first-choice targets, including a midfielder the former Pompey defender knows well.

"Ben Thompson was very good when he was at Portsmouth with me,” Nathan Thompson (no relation) added. “He was on loan, but a key player in a team that looked set for promotion and when he left us our form nosedived.

"He has good energy, a big enginbe and pops up with goals so I’m confident he will be a top signing for us.

"We’ve signed some talented young players as well which is no surprise as they know they will get a chance here if they are good enough.”

Midfielder Hector Kypriano, winger David Ajiboys and goalkeepers Lucas Bergstrom and Harvey Cartwright are the other Posh signings of the summer.