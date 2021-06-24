Peterborough United could still face Wycombe in the Championship this season after Derby ruling

Marcus Maddison battles with Curtis Thompson of Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/JMP.

After the fixture release today (June 24), the potential meeting could be even more significant as it would be Posh’s first home game back at Championship level.

The EFL had long been seeking to challenge the decision of an independent panel, who decided not to find Derby guilty of the charges the EFL brought against them. The charges relate to league rules over how player values should be written off over time and how the contracts of players were declared in the club’s accounts, which amounted to financial misconduct, in the eyes of the EFL.

Last month, they won that appeal and, at 11:30pm last night, it was revealed that the independent panel has now decided that Derby will be reprimanded, fined £100,000 and forced to submit restated accounts for the end of the 2016, 2017 and 2018 financial years but avoid a points deduction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Derby and the EFL have the right to appeal the decision and in a statement at just after midnight, the EFL said: “The EFL can confirm that it has developed an interchangeable fixture list for Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers, while the disciplinary process is finalised.”

It is thought that the EFL have been pushing for a points deduction all along, similar to the one given to Sheffield Wednesday, which ultimately relegated them. Any sanction to that effect would also relegate the Rams, who finished in 21st just one point ahead of Wycombe in the drop zone.

The situation means that with the new Championship season kicking off on August 7, roughly six weeks away, neither Derby or Wycombe know which league they will actually be playing in.