FIXTURE RELEASE: Posh start away at Luton, end against Blackpool and face seasonal trips to Birmingham and Bournemouth

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson celebrates winning promotion with Dan Butler - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP.

Posh will make the trip to Luton to begin their campaign and then will face what has been revealed today could be either Derby or Wycombe. at home.

Their first meeting with a side relegated from the Premier League comes with West Brom at home on August 28.

January looks to be the most challenging month, with clashes against Bournemouth, West Brom, Coventry and Sheffield United but before that, Posh are rewarded with a home tie against Reading on Boxing Day before away trips to Birmingham on December 29 and January 1.

As for the runi-in, Posh face a number of sides which were towards the bottom end of the table last year such as Blackburn, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, as well as fellow newly-promoted Blackpool on the last day, at home.

The current schedule, which is due to change, has midweek away trips to Reading, Hull, Blackburn, Birmingham and Cardiff.

The draw for the First Round of the Carabao Cup also takes place today (June 24). It will be shown live on Sky Sports News at around 3:40pm. Posh are ball number 25 in the south draw.

Sat Aug 7 Luton Town A

Wed Aug 11 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 14 Derby County H

Tue Aug 17 Cardiff City H

Sat Aug 21 Preston North End A

Sat Aug 28 West Bromwich Albion H

Sat Sep 4 International break

Sat Sep 11 Sheffield United A

Tue Sep 14 Reading A

Sat Sep 18 Birmingham City H

Sat Sep 25 Coventry City A

Wed Sep 29 A.F.C. Bournemouth H

Sat Oct 2 Bristol City H

Sat Oct 9 International break

Sat Oct 16 Middlesbrough A

Wed Oct 20 Hull City A

Sat Oct 23 Queens Park Rangers H

Sat Oct 30 Swansea City A

Tue Nov 2 Huddersfield Town H

Sat Nov 6 Fulham H

Sat Nov 13 International Date

Sat Nov 20 Stoke City A

Wed Nov 24 Blackburn Rovers A

Sat Nov 27 Barnsley H

Sat Dec 4 Nottingham Forest A,

Sat Dec 11 Millwall H

Sat Dec 18 Blackpool A

Sun Dec 26 Reading H

Wed Dec 29 Birmingham City A

Sat Jan 1 A.F.C. Bournemouth A

Sat Jan 8 Emirates FA Cup Round 3

Sat Jan 15 Coventry City H

Sat Jan 22 West Bromwich Albion A

Sat Jan 29 Sheffield United H International Date

Sat Feb 5 Luton Town H, Emirates FA Cup Round 4

Tue Feb 8 Cardiff City A

Sat Feb 12 Preston North End H

Sat Feb 19 Derby County A

Wed Feb 23 Fulham A

Sat Feb 26 Hull City H

Wed Mar 2 Emirates FA Cup Round 5

Sat Mar 5 Huddersfield Town A

Sat Mar 12 Stoke City H

Wed Mar 16 Swansea City H

Sat Mar 19 Queens Park Rangers A, Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 26 International break

Sat Apr 2 Middlesbrough H

Sat Apr 9 Bristol City A

Fri Apr 15 Blackburn Rovers H

Mon Apr 18 Barnsley A

Sat Apr 23 Nottingham Forest H

Sat Apr 30 Millwall A