Peterborough United could make another signing soon, but it's unlikely to be much sought after Bristol Rovers centre-back

Connor Taylor (right) in action for Bristol Rovers against Posh in September, 2023. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United are playing down the chances of signing highly-rated Bristol Rovers centre-back Connor Taylor.

Posh have not ruled out completing a new signing before the first transfer deadline day of the summer next Tuesday (June 10), but it doesn’t look like it will be Taylor.

Posh confirmed their interest in the 23 year-old last month and the club’s director of football Barry Fry spoke to Ricky Martin, his counterpart at Rovers, during play-off weekend at Wembley. Fry did not admit to making a bid for Taylor, the reigning ‘player-of-the-year’ at the Memorial Stadium who has attracted plenty of interest from League One clubs following Rovers’ relegation last season.

Fry said: “Ricky Martin was at Stoke when they sold Connor to Rovers a couple of years back. They paid a lot of money for him. I spoke to Ricky at Wembley about Connor, but he has two years left on his contract at Rovers which makes things more difficult for us as there is no immediate pressure to sell.

"As for signings I’ll know more about completing one before deadline day after the weekend.”

Taylor moved to Rovers for a reported £300k from Stoke City in August 2023 after a previous loan spell at the club. He has made 89 appearances for the club since his permanent move, scoring three times.

Posh have made one new signing so far this summer with forward Kyrell Lisbie moving to London Road from National League Braintree.