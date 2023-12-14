Peterborough United could face two players current manager Darren Ferguson allowed to leave at Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Jack Marriott consoles Ephron Mason-Clark after Fleetwood's 1-0 home win over Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Striker ​Jack Marriott is Fleetwood’s top scorer with five goals, while midfielder Ryan Broom has netted once in 17 outings for a club he joined in the summer from Cheltenham.

Broom was loaned out by Posh to Burton and then to Plymouth when Ferguson was in the London Road hosteat. The 27 year-old made just eight starts for Posh and scored one goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Marriott left Posh 11 months ago after receiving no guarantees about a first team place under Ferguson. Marriott claimed he was excited by the Fleetwood project when he moved to the North West, but the club are in the bottom four in League One as they have been for most of the season.

Ryan Broom after scoring his one Posh goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Saturday’s Posh hosts have lost their last five games in all competitions by an aggregate of 16-0!

Ferguson also let forward Kabongo Tshimanga join Fleetwood on loan in August. He is ineligible for Saturday’s game against his parent club.

Tshimanga, who has scored twice for Fleetwood in EFL Trophy matches, has only started one League One game for them.

PAST MATCHES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Posh have won two and lost four of their eight Football League trips to Fleetwood.

​Fleetwood did the double over Posh last season, winning both League One matches 1-0.

Posh won the previous clash at Highbury on Good Friday in 2021, also 1-0, with a late goal from Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The other Posh win arrived in December, 2017 when late goals from Jack Marriott and Danny Lloyd turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 win. Michael Doughty also scored for Grant McCann’s side that day.

OTHER GAMES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Posh could sneak into the top two if League One results go their way on Saturday.

Bristol Rovers, Burton and Exeter will have Posh support!

Fixtures: Barnsley v Charlton; Bolton v Bristol R; Cambridge v Blackpool; Carlisle v Northampton; Cheltenham v Orient; Derby v Wycombe; Lincoln v Reading; Oxford v Burton; P Vale v Wigan; Shrewsbury v Portsmouth; Stevenage v Exeter.