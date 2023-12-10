Peterborough United will take nothing for granted when they visit Fleetwood Town for a League One match on Saturday.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson during the weekend win over Oxford. Photo by Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have delivered some eye-catching, free-scoring performances in recent weeks, while Fleetwood have lost their last five matches in all competitions by an aggregate of 16-0!

The Cod Army have been in the bottom four of League One all season, despite improved results in the early days of Lee Johnson’s management at Highbury.

But Posh boss Darren Ferguson has already spoken to his players about the need to improve their away form and they seem to have the perfect opportunity to do just that with matches at Fleetwood and then Shrewsbury on back-to-back weekends.

Jeando Fuchs. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Ferguson warned: “Fleetwood away is never easy, especially at this time of the year. It might seem like a good opportunity for us as we’ve been scoring lots of goals and they’ve been conceding plenty, but Lee Johnson’s teams often have streaky runs of form and there's no doubt they have dangerous players in their squad.

"We know a couple of them very well including Jack Marriott, while Jayden Stockley is also a threat. They invested in some good players in the summer as well.

"My own record is not great there and we lost last season when I felt we played pretty well, but we couldn’t break them down.

"We will have to play well to win, although I’ve told the players I don’t care how they do it as long as we get three points.

"Our home form has been strong, but that alone won’t get us promoted. We need to start picking up away wins. We should have won at Stevenage and we shouldn’t have lost at Carlisle and Northampton so we don’t want to let any more away points get away from us.”

Ryan Broom is another ex-Posh man at Fleetwood, but on-loan Posh man Kabongo Tshimanga won’t be able to play for the home side.

The Posh squad all came through Saturday’s win against Oxford in good health. The same squad is likely to travel to Fleetwood with Malik Mothersille, who made his Football League debut as a late substitute at the weekend, expected to be preferred to fellow forward Jacob Wakeling.

Wakeling will probably line up for the under 21s in a Professional Development League against Sheffield Wednesday at the idverde Training Ground on Friday (1pm) when midfielder Jeando Fuchs will be a teammate.

"Once Jeando has played 90 minutes he will be ready to return to the first-team squad,” Ferguson added. “Malik looks up to speed now, while Jacob has just been really unlucky. He’s cup-tied from the EFL Trophy matches which hasn’t helped. Those game have been really good for other players like Ryan De Havilland whose confidence has improved by playing very well in the matches.”