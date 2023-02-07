Bolton's Jack Iredale, seen here chasing Posh star Kwame Poku, will miss the big game at London Road. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Trotters will definitely be without eight players because of injury of suspension, according to the Bolton News, including transfer window loan signing Dan Nlundulu and Liverpool loanee Conor Bradley who has been a major player for his team this season. Wing-back Bradley is suspended after collecting his 10th caution of the season last weekend.

Other Bolton players who will also miss out on a clash between the teams in fourth and seventh are George Johnston (ankle), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (ankle), George Thomason (knee), Jack Iredale (knee), MJ Williams (knee), and Elias Kachunga (suspended).

Recent signing Randell Williams, a former Posh target, is also working hard to recover from a hamstring injury.

“There’s no point denying that I’m concerned,” Bolton boss Ian Evatt admitted to the Bolton News. “We have had a little bit of bad luck, but there are lots of teams that have to deal with this sort of scenario so we’re not alone.

“We are blessed that we have a good squad and some quality players. Some of the ones who maybe haven’t been getting as many opportunities have now got a chance to take one.”

In contrast Posh had some good news re key midfielder Jack Taylor today after he was sent for a precautionary scan on an ankle injury picked up at Forest Green Rovers at the weekend.

Highly-rated Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper has been ruled out for the season because of knee ligament damage sustained in a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.