Posh star Jack Taylor is attended by club physion Jonathan Chatfield at Forest Green. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And it was a test the 24 year-old passed. He’s now likely to start the big League One play-off battle against Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Taylor was forced off midway through the second-half at Forest Green, although in his post-match press conference Posh boss Darren Ferguson predicted it wasn’t a serious injury.

"We thought Jack would be fine, but we sent him for the scan as a precaution,” Ferguson said.

"And the results were as we expected. There is very little damage. Jack felt much better this morning and he will be training on Thursday and then involved on Saturday.

"He’s playing very well just now so we don’t want to lose him for any games. He tried to carry on at Forest Green, but in the end we didn’t feel it was the worth the risk."

Posh have a private under 21 friendly at Leicester City on Tuesday afternoon and on-loan left-back Nathanael Ogbeta is expected to play an hour after impressing in the final third of the game at Forest Green.

"Nathanael is a very good player,” Ferguson added. “We’ve known that for a long time and he did well on Saturday. It was a great cross that eventually led to our penalty.