Peterborough United confirm goalkeeper arrival as co-owner suggests the club could unveil a new signing every day this week

David Cornell in action for Northampton Town.

As the Peterborough Telegraph revealed yesterday Cornell has moved to the Weston Homes Stadium after his contract at Ipswich Town was cancelled by mutual consent at the end of last season.

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony insists Cornell is the first of several Posh signings. He’s hoping to announce a signing a day for the rest of this week.

MacAnthony said: “A big welcome to David. He has great experience. He’s played a lot of Football League games and he will be a great addition to our goalkeeping corps. He will push Cristy Pym for the number one spot.

“There are other signings on the way, possibly tonight, probably tomorrow and the next day. We will try to make an announcement every day this week!”

Cornell helped Northampton Town win promotion from League Two in the 2019-20 season before switching to Portman Road, but he made just 10 League One appearances for the Tractor Boys.

Cornell (30) started his career at Swansea and went on to play for Hereford, St Mirren, Portsmouth and Oldham before joining Cobblers. He’s played 175 senior games.