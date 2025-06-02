Peterborough United confirm bids received for several young stars as Sheffield United identify potential Harrison Burrows replacement

Peterborough United have confirmed that they have had to fend off several bids for their young stars.

Posh are facing a battle to keep hold of a number of their young talents this summer.

Owner Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that the club has received a number of bids for key assets.

While not mentioning the players that have been subjects of the bids and the club involved, MacAnthony was responding to a number of reports claiming that Posh’s players in demand.

James Dornelly and Harley Mills at Wembley for Peterborough United. Photo: David Lowndes.

Both James Dornelly (20) and Harley Mills (19) have been the subject to the most speculation with reports claiming that Premier League and Championship clubs have submitted bids to Posh.

According to Football League World, Premier League side Fulham have reignited their interest in Dornelly after having a bid of over £1m turned down in January.

Dornelly is also claimed to be interesting a number of Championship sides, including West Brom, Coventry, Blackburn and Oxford United after appearing 36 times in all competitions for Posh last season, playing in 27 league games.

Fulham are also believed to be interested Harley Mills, with the same source suggesting that the Premier League side have made a £1m bid.

Mills was linked with a move to Championship side Queens Park Rangers in January.

Posh want to make Mills a key part of their plans for next season with him battling with Rio Adebisi for the starting spot but attempts to get him so sign a new contract has been, as of yet, fruitless.

His deal expires in the summer. Posh are believed to be open to selling any player this summer who is coming into their final year and unwilling to sign a new deal, other notable players in the same position currently are Malik Mothersille and Archie Collins.

On his podcast, MacAnthony also revealed that Championship Sheffield United have been scouting Harley Mills with their Head Scout recently submitting a ‘must-sign’ report on Mills should Harrison Burrows leave the club in the summer.

On speculation, MacAnthony said: “We have had bids for some of our premium young players.

"Unless they are blockbuster offers though, we want to keep them. What Dornelly, Mills and players like that are really important.”