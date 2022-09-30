Posh co-owners Dr Jason Neale (left) and Stewart Thompson (right) either side of first-team manager Grant McCann. Photo: David Lowndes.

Mr MacAnthony’s co-owners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson have broken their silence on their partner’s dramatic revelation on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

Mr Thompson took to social media on Thursday evening to insist the ownership was still working hard together in the best interests of the club, an opinion echoed by Dr Neale in a message to the Peterborough Telegraph on Friday morning.

Mr Thompson, who won’t be following Mr MacAnthony out of the club, said: “Don't take the silence as a lack of respect. There are lots of moving parts in play right now and getting the work done is better than talking.

"There will be changes this next year. I for one am in no rush to leave Posh. You can see from the outputs all 3 of us that we are still focusing on solutions and the club.”

Dr Neale said: “I have communicated with Darragh almost every day for the last few weeks and we are in good spirits.”

Mr MacAnthony used his podcast to insist he intends to bow out with a fifth Posh promotion on his ownership CV.

Posh boss Grant McCann wouldn’t discuss the situation in an interview with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on Thursday, but did say he would be sorry to see Mr MacAnthony leave.