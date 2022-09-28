Darragh MacAnthoiny (left) with Posh director of football Barry Fry earlier this season. Photo: David Lowndes.

MacAnthony made the dramatic revelation during the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast here

MacAntony has owned Posh since October, 2006 and in a 16-year stretch has overseen three promotions to the Championship, and three relegations back to League One. Posh were a League Two club when he arrived.

The 46 year-old wants to spend more time with his family in the United States. Two of his three children are preparing to start college.

MacAnthony said: “Football will not be a priority for me next summer. My family have taken a back seat to Posh for too long so next summer I won’t be at the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m not the sort of person who can own something and take a back seat. That would drive me crazy. I have to be all in so I will need to sell and start doing stuff with my family.

"Whether or not my partners buy me out or someone else does we will see. It will hopefully be a chance for someone else to try different ideas with recruitment in the Championship because ideally I want to bow out with another promotion.

"When my third child was born I flew straight out and went to watch Posh beat Leicester 2-0 in the season we went up automatically from League One. I can’t do that any more.

“In the next 18 months my son and my daughter will start college. I’ve missed too much time with them because of football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson joined MacAnthony as co-owners in 2018.