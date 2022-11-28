Peterborough United co-owner backs his manager to turn the club's form around
Peterborough United co-owner Dr Jason Neale has thrown his weight behind first-team boss Grant McCann and his management team.
Some Posh fans active on social media called for McCann’s head after Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup second round defeat at Shrewsbury Town, even though the team are fourth in League One.
But Dr Neale tweeted on Monday morning: “A ll the Posh fans calling for a change of management. Why would we change a team who won League One and kept Hull City in the Championship with a similar budget to Posh?
“We hate losing. If you think the chairman or I have a good weekend following defeat then you’re wrong.
Most Popular
"But it will turn.”