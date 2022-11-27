Frankie Kent of Peterborough United gets to the ball before Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The PT said they could name two positions and the supporters responded by pretty much naming every position on the pitch bar goalkeeper!

They also took the opportunity to take aim at club officials as well as players.

We do not have enough quality to play 4-3-3, but this seems to be non negotiable. We can’t possibly buy any more wide attackers to make that work. So let’s play 3 at the back, Marriott and Clarke-Harris up top, sell Edwards and buy a left centre back and left wing back.

@paul_gauntlett

An experienced Championship CB and also a decent full back.

@Markjoyce14

One midfielder and another strong defender.

@RayJohn63032595

A creative midfield no 10 a la Freddie Hill and a left sided defender. We’re ok for wingers and right footed defenders thanks.

@nige_cornwell58

Only two signings? You most be joking! We need a new management team and a new squad.

@MichaelRutkows4

We need the Canadians to take full control and get rid of the egotistical chairman.

@JeffriesTom

Definitely a creative midfield general plus an powerful no nonsense CB experienced in the 'black arts.’

@CoundonIan

Another left back as Joe Tomlinson will never get a game and new striker in case JCH or Marriott get injured.

@jacobcr27518800

A manager who is going to play Marriott and JCH. The 4-3-3 is clearly not working. Our best performances have been when the front two both start.

@derren_cooper

Full backs - Thompson and Butler are good on their day, but we need better depth. A 10 couldn’t hurt too for if we want to change formation.

@ninetiseven

100% manager and assistant. Really wanted it to work but simply dire. Give Peterborough Sports Manager a go.

@DannyMarshMagic

New owner and new manager.

@gruffalo76

A couple of wingers will solve it.

@RealJohnEvo

Manager and assistant manager as we haven't played good football, even when we were winning at times.

@EspieJaz

Striker and a no 10 with flair.

@DE18OYPOSH

Full back and centre half.

@milanvanco1

Proper horrible CB and big lump of striker

@scarboroughsss

Right back and a CB with height and physicality.

@PufcSimmo

Sadly you need more than two. Entire new back 4 needed, plus attacking midfielder.

@Poshlawts

RB and a tough proper CB.

@craigbucks

A striker who can play in a 433 as back up to JCH, and a dominant centre back.

@romysdad

We need full-backs, probably a centre half 2 and one creative midfielder.