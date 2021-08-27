Peterborough United chasing Accrington Stanley striker and ex-PE teacher claim reports

Colby Bishop of Accrington Stanley celebrates after scoring their fourth goal to make the score 4-1 during the Sky Bet League One match between Accrington Stanley and Portsmouth at Crown Ground on December 14th 2019 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com) PPP-191214-171211006

According to TalkSPORT, Posh are keen on the forward, who has also drawn interest from Huddersfield and Ipswich this summer, however, Accrington are thought to value the player at £1.5m.

The 24-year-old joined Accrington in 2019 after they spotted him playing for Leamington Spa in the National League North, while also working as a PE teacher in a local primary school.

In his final season with The Brakes, Bishop scored 20 goals in 28 league matches.

Since his move into League One, he has had two remarkably similar seasons. In the 2019/20 campaign, he scored 12 goals in all competitions, with ten coming in the league; a feat he repeated exactly last time out in 2020/21. This means he has an overall goal record of 24 goals in 74 appearances for Stanley.

Posh are thought to be interested in bringind in forward reinforcements as Ricky-Jade Jones remains out long-term with a knee injury, Jack Marriott continues to make his return after a long injury lay-off and Jonson Clarke-Harris is potentially facing a ban for his historic social media posts.

Clarke-Harris had until Wednesday (August 25) to respond to the charge.

Earlier in the summer, Posh Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed that talks broke down with a striker, who is now on loan in League One, believed by many to be Cardiff’s Max Watters.

MacAnthony has also confirmed that the club are chasing two signings, one a central midfielder and the other for an as yet undisclosed position.

He said: “I spent nine and a half hours on Sunday working on plans B, C and D. I have the manager’s back on this so he can get on with the things he could be doing. If he had to spend the time on this it would drive him mad.

“The player we were promised might not be coming so we have to plan accordingly. It’s no secret we are after a central midfielder and a player in one other position.