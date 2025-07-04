Peterborough United chairman on transfer window plans, new contract offers and possible second season stars at London Road

Harley Mills in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony is adamant Peterborough United will be in a good place at the end of the summer transfer window.

MacAnthony is relaxed about the loss of senior players from last season’s squad and is determined not to lose sleep over players who have entered the last year of their Posh contract.

The chairman remains keen for left-back Harley Mills and midfielder Archie Collins to extend their existing deals, but their positions will be re-assessed at the end of July.

Posh have signed five new players since the end of last season. Goalkeeper Alex Bass, forwards Kyrell Lisbie and Declan Frith, centre-back Sam Hughes and midfielder Brandon Khela have all arrived, while Kwame Poku, Emmanuel Fernandez, Malik Mothersille, Ricky-Jade Jones and Hector Kyprianou have all departed.

The League One season kicks off on August 2 and Posh could have three more players in the building before the opening day game at Cardiff City.

MacAnthony conducted his annual pre-season interview with the club’s media team towards the end of the week-long training camp at St George’s Park. He said: “I’ve had good chats with Harley and Archie. I want them to stay, but I can’t obsess about them. I’ve told Harley’s agent we will go to the end of July and see where we are and it’s the same with Archie. If they don’t sign new contracts they will go on the transfer list.

"Harley has a great chance to be the starting left-back because Rio Adebisi probably won’t be back until September and knowing my manager if Harley does well Rio will face a fight to get into the side. Archie isn’t one of those players who would run around and became a distraction if he stayed without signing a new deal. He’s not like some of the others who have been that position recently, but we need him to commit.

"We have lost some senior players, but there replacements could already be in the building. Kyrell is the replacement for Malik as a wide left player and he already looks like the best finisher in the club alongside Gustav Lindgren. Brandon, who was offered more money to go elsewhere, is the new Hector and the manager was surprised we managed to get Declan as he had two Championship clubs after him.

"Sam was an important signing for the manager and Alex Bass didn’t even discuss terms before deciding he wanted to sign for us. The gaffer was like a kid at Christmas when I told him we had signed Alex.

"That’s the sort of character we want at our club. Someone who is prepared to join up with his new club the day after his wedding as Alex did. The dressing room atmosphere is very important. We want players who want to be here for longer than a season rather than players who are wondering about their next move.

"This training camp does feel different and in a positive way. We have players talking about football matches rather than themselves. I made massive mistakes last summer when keeping players who didn’t really want to be here. There was no passion in the contract talks we had.

"I said we wanted five new players before we went away this summer and it happened. Now we want two or three more. A centre-back for sure and possibly a midfielder as one of them might leave, but we won’t rush it. There are players at the club who signed last summer who will be much better in their second season with us. Chris Conn-Clark looks in great shape to play as a number 10 for instance. Signing Joe Andrews to play in midfield might be the best £20k I’ve spent.

"There aren’t many strikers out there. A Championship club just paid £1.5 million for a League One striker who scored 9 goals last season. Gustav looks brilliant, but we might even use a different formation next season, possibly a 4-3-3. I am sure we will be in a good place at the end of the transfer window.”

MacAnthony also revealed…

He has recommended transfer-listed striker Jacob Wakeling to National League side Forest Green Rovers who are now managed by Robbie Savage. Posh want £80k plus add ons for a 23 year-old who hasn’t started a competitive game for a club he joined from Swindon Town in September 23.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic needs to move to help his ambition of playing for Australia in the World Cup Finals.

Interviews for a new goalkeeping coach have already started following Paul Gerrard’s decision to leave the club for personal reasons.

Posh sold a club record 15,000 replica shirts last season.

The club has spent £200k on a new sound system at the Weston Homes Stadium.