Peterborough United chairman invited to take control of Charlton Athletic! 'A class act and a top owner'
Peterborough United co-owners Darragh MacAnthony and Dr Jason Neale have received great praise from Charlton Athletic fans after making generous compensation offers following the late postponement of Saturday’s League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The match was postponed by match referee Andrew Kitchen at 1.30pm because of a sizeable frozen area in the shadow of the family stand.
Almost 2,000 Charlton fans had already arrived at the game and vented their frustration at MacAnthony on social media.
But the Posh response was swift and generous,
And fans from Charlton, Posh and other clubs took to Twitter to praise the efforts of MacAnthony and Dr Jason Neale.
Some Charlton fans now want MacAnthony to take over at the Valley!
Here are a selection of comments…
Well done Darragh, that is a superb gesture! – @franksav63Fair play to both of you acting so quickly to put this right. Very much doubt it would happen with any other clubs if we were in Charlton’s position today. Classy gesture – @meresideposh72
Forget the 30 free coaches, do you fancy running Charlton AFC instead?! it was a disappointing day for both sets of fans, but it’s great to see quick & fair action being communicated & taken by Peterborough. Well done guys – @Deanocafc69
Poor set of events today but mistakes happen - that’s why a pencil has a rubber at the end! It’s a very generous gesture that almost no other club would offer, well done for that - no doubt some will still moan – @Fig428
Fantastic gesture and shows you do put fans at the heart of the club – @ChestneyS
Great gesture that, hopefully we can bring similar numbers to the rearranged fixture when it's announced – @MattM_88
I must say say as a Notts county fan that is pure class what you have both sorted out – @shedders69
Just shows your quality DMAC, not even your fault just the communication/lateness of the decision. Roll on next Saturday – @JessicaaAC
This is just one reason that proves the football club I love is owned by people who love football. Proud to be Posh – @buckrodgersposh
What a lovely offer, you’ve done more for CAFC fans in one swipe there, than our owner ever would. Don’t fancy buying another football club do you? – @KentTink
Great gesture and whilst it was disappointing for it to be called off minutes after we arrived it’s just one of those things! We’ll be there for the next attempt and hope it goes to plan that time – @Awoogatron
Can’t ask fairer than that, today was frustrating, but good of you to take ownership of the situation. Thank you – @marccafc
As a Charlton fan I applaud you, could have easily not addressed today at all. Here at Charlton we aren’t used to owners doing the right thing. Surely it’s time to take on the Charlton project? – @willhbrooker
Top man. If you ever get bored of the Posh, bring you and Barry Fry back to the Blues! – @woodybcfc
Thank you and respect for the decent gesture! – @CharltonAddix
More people like you needed in football Darragh – @RYouds4
Class act, incredible how you don’t have a better backing from fans after being so transparent and ambitious with Posh! – @david_wfc