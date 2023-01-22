Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with director of football Barry Fry. Photo: David Lowndes.

The match was postponed by match referee Andrew Kitchen at 1.30pm because of a sizeable frozen area in the shadow of the family stand.

Almost 2,000 Charlton fans had already arrived at the game and vented their frustration at MacAnthony on social media.

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But the Posh response was swift and generous,

And fans from Charlton, Posh and other clubs took to Twitter to praise the efforts of MacAnthony and Dr Jason Neale.

Some Charlton fans now want MacAnthony to take over at the Valley!

Here are a selection of comments…

Well done Darragh, that is a superb gesture! – @franksav63Fair play to both of you acting so quickly to put this right. Very much doubt it would happen with any other clubs if we were in Charlton’s position today. Classy gesture – @meresideposh72

Forget the 30 free coaches, do you fancy running Charlton AFC instead?! it was a disappointing day for both sets of fans, but it’s great to see quick & fair action being communicated & taken by Peterborough. Well done guys – @Deanocafc69

Poor set of events today but mistakes happen - that’s why a pencil has a rubber at the end! It’s a very generous gesture that almost no other club would offer, well done for that - no doubt some will still moan – @Fig428

Fantastic gesture and shows you do put fans at the heart of the club – @ChestneyS

Great gesture that, hopefully we can bring similar numbers to the rearranged fixture when it's announced – @MattM_88

I must say say as a Notts county fan that is pure class what you have both sorted out – @shedders69

Just shows your quality DMAC, not even your fault just the communication/lateness of the decision. Roll on next Saturday – @JessicaaAC

This is just one reason that proves the football club I love is owned by people who love football. Proud to be Posh – @buckrodgersposh

What a lovely offer, you’ve done more for CAFC fans in one swipe there, than our owner ever would. Don’t fancy buying another football club do you? – @KentTink

Great gesture and whilst it was disappointing for it to be called off minutes after we arrived it’s just one of those things! We’ll be there for the next attempt and hope it goes to plan that time – @Awoogatron

Can’t ask fairer than that, today was frustrating, but good of you to take ownership of the situation. Thank you – @marccafc

As a Charlton fan I applaud you, could have easily not addressed today at all. Here at Charlton we aren’t used to owners doing the right thing. Surely it’s time to take on the Charlton project? – @willhbrooker

Top man. If you ever get bored of the Posh, bring you and Barry Fry back to the Blues! – @woodybcfc

Thank you and respect for the decent gesture! – @CharltonAddix

More people like you needed in football Darragh – @RYouds4

