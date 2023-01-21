Referee Andrew Kitchen explains his decision to postpone the game to Posh boss Darren Ferguson (right). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Many fans, including almost 2,000 from South London, travelled to the game after receiving reassurances there was no pitch inspection planned.

But soon after match referee Andrew Kitchen arrived at the stadium just after noon he identified potential problems, mainly frozen turf in the shadow of the Family Stand.

The match was called off at 1.20pm after the Charlton team and management staff had arrived at London Road leaving fans of both clubs frustrated, irritated and angry.

McAnthony took the criticism on the chin and promsied to ‘right a wrong’ as his club launched an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the late postponement.

He tweeted: “I can only apologise on behalf of my club to Charlton, all away supporters and many of our home supporters who travelled all way to game today, only for this to happen.

"Words mean little & actions more. I/we will make this right to everybody involved as best I can. More in time on this.”

Posh co-owner Dr Jason Neale supported his partner’s words. He tweeted: “Let me echo Daragh’s words. We all deeply apologise to Charlton Athletic FC and Posh fans.”

The apology received a mixed reception from Charlton fans on social media.

Twitter comments included: ‘Took my 14 year old son and his mate. Found out as train pulled in to Peterborough station. £100 on train plus parking food etc £50 for tickets for a game I probably won’t be able to make when rearranged. Joke!’

‘Could have called it off yesterday, weather was the same then so it must have been obvious. Half the pitch is frozen so to wait to 1.30pm to call it off is unacceptable. Hope you put transport on for away fans for the rearranged fixture.’

‘Set off before 7am this morning, reassured by the statement yesterday that all was fine and that no inspection was planned. £300 on trains and a day wasted. So unprofessional, expect more from. League 1 club. Expect more from a non league club to be honest.’

Other comments from Charlton fans included: ‘Fair enough for coming out and holding your hands up.’

