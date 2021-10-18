Peterborough United chairman insists it’s time to stick together rather than argue with each other

Darragh MacAnthony.

A 2-0 defeat at injury-ravaged Middlesbrough on Saturday (October 16) left Posh 23rd in the table ahead of a crucial game at 21st-placed Hull City on Wednesday (October 20).

Posh, who have picked up one point in four matches since beating Birmingham 3-0 last month, failed to register a shot on target at the Riverside which led to heavy criticism on social media and in the press.

But MacAnthony said:” Regardless of having no shots on goal we didn’t deserve to lose that game. We made 14 entries into their box so the opportunity to create was there, but we are low on confidence and so are the fans.

“We all need to improve - players, management, owners, but we also need to stick together and not argue amongst ourselves as that’s not who we are.

“If four months ago when we were losing 3-0 at home Lincoln (Posh came back to draw 3-3 and clinch promotion from League One) I’d been offered the position we are now in the Championship I’d have taken it. It’s a 46-game season. It’s football.

“It’s up to the players now to get that win to get that confidence back.”