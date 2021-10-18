Peterborough United owners to face supporters at a fans’ forum

Peterborough United supporters can grill the club’s owners at a fans’ forum on Monday, November 1

By Alan Swann
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:16 pm
Posh co-owners, rom left, Stewart Thompson, Darragh MacAnthony and Jason Neale celebrate winning promotion last season.

Darragh MacAnthony, Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson will all be present with questions on the new stadium, the Academy status and Posh’s playing ambitions all likely to be asked.

The event will take place in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite from 7pm to 9pm and admission is just £1 with proceeds going to the Bobby Copping Foundation.

