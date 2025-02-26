Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo David Lowndes.

​Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has challenged his team to show promotion form for the rest of the League One season.

​Posh responded to their chairman's urgings to bring the fear factor back to performances by outclassing promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town on their own turf last weekend.

MacAnthony was thrilled by that display, but he wants his team to now finish the season so well they carry momentum into a League One promotion push next season.

"We have 14 games to go and let’s see if we can show promotion form for the rest of season by averaging two points a game,” MacAnthony said on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

Posh forward Cian Hayes in action. Photo David Lowndes.

"I can’t get too excited over one win so the plan now is to take momentum into next season when we will be setting out on a promotion push. We have players here who will improve and they will be battle-hardened ready for next season.

"The players displayed a great togetherness at Huddersfield. All over the pitch we were very good. The manager found a formation that suited the players and we used the width of the pitch to really take the game to Huddersfield.

"We went into the lion’s den in front of a big crowd and yet enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and also defended well. We were like Liverpool with the way we defended set pieces.”

Posh remained in 20th place despite the win so the fight to avoid the drop into League Two, something that hasn’t happened in the chairman’s 19 years at the club, is still on.

"If we play like we did at Huddersfield more often we will no worries on that score,” MacAnthony added.”

“I had felt for our manager watching us in recent games. He doesn't send us out to play like we ended up playing for an hour at Charlton, just sitting deep with a 50-yard gap to our forwards, but that’s what a lack of confidence can bring.

“We had lost our fear factor. Teams had been pressing us more because they didn’t believe we could play through them like we did last season.

"It was time to remind people who we are and that’s an explosive attacking side who can score four or five in a game. In the past we’ve always had a fighter’s chance against even the biggest clubs we meet. We have it in us as we showed when we went 2-0 up at Birmingham City.

"Sitting back and letting teams attack won’t work for us. If we are to fly up the table we need to start knocking off some wins in a row, something we haven’t managed all season. Teams around us are winning.

"I still believe we can win 3, 4, 5, 6 games, but the players had been suffering like everyone else, The negativity had been getting to them.

“I’m not looking for sympathy as we deserve to be where we are, but we are capable of much better.”

Posh have only won consecutive League One games once this season, at Shrewsbury Town and Exeter City in the second and third games of the campaign in August.

They host Shrewsbury in the return fixture on Saturday in a huge game for both teams.