Darragh MacAnthony celebrated Posh's last promotion to the Championship with Christy Pym. Photo: Joe Dent.

In recent months, MacAnthony has reconsidered his decision to leave the club at the end of the season and has committed his future to Posh.

In a recent interview with Talksport, MacAnthony spoke of how his desire enthusiasm and ambition for the club remains as high as ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I’ve got partners, there was at the time- earlier in the summer- things going on between them and I felt maybe it was best I step away. I’ve also have got two kids going to college I’ve got to organise.

“I love being in football, I love Peterborough United. I’ve been here 17 years. I feel I do my best work for the club. Whilst I’m not always popular with a small percentage of the fanbase, that’s normal in football, You can’t please everybody.

“I’m still relatively young. The enthusiasm and the ambition is massively still here. There’s a lot of hard work to do on and off the field at the moment but that’s what I’ll do.

“At the end of the day, you put your best foot forward, you try and do your best for the club and we are always competing. When we get to the Championship, it’s really tough for a club our size and every year it gets tougher and tougher because of the money that comes from above to those clubs parachuted back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It doesn’t mean though that you give up. My ultimate aim is still to make us a top 14 Championship club.”

MacAnthony recently was part of the decision to sack Grant McCann and bring Darren Ferguson back in until the end of the season to try and kick start a promotion push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has already backed Ferguson with the signing of goalkeeper Will Norris and are believed to be in the market for a small number of quality of additions to the squad.

He has also been keen to dispel rumours of financial problems at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony added: “We won’t be signing a lot of players. There are a couple of key pieces we might need. A couple of injuries may force our hand and we’ll do what’s best for the club. Ultimately, we always want to win promotion from League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have the new stadium, we have a lot of stuff going on. Although a lot of people think there are a lot of negatives going on, it’s not as bad as you always think.

“We are doing pretty well, you have to look at the eight clubs above us in League One- take Wycombe out of it- and think where were those clubs five or ten years ago? A lot of them were in the Premier League. That’s what you’re up against in this league but I’ve always said financial fair play gives us a chance because it comes down to recruitment and we’ve always recruited pretty well at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad