Peterborough United defender could be ruled out for the season because of injury
An unnamed Peterborough United defender has suffered a potential season-ending hamstring injury.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. He declined to name the player concerned until the results of a scan are known.
The injury was picked up while warming-up for an internal friendly on Saturday morning.
"I was at the training ground for the game and two players went down with hamstring issues in the warm up,” MacAnthony said. “And one of them looked serious enough to be season-ending. The scan will tell us for sure.
“I don’t want to name the player, but it’s someone in a defensive position who we’ve had in the building. It’s terrible luck for him.”
Posh have recently extended the loan of centre-back Kell Watts from Newcastle United until the end of the season. He missed the start of the campaign after suffering knee ligament damage in the summer.
Other senior Posh defenders are Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson, Josh Knight and Dan Butler.
Butler also missed a large part of the season due to an ankle ligament injury picked up 13 months ago.