The academy graduate has become the club’s regular corner taker this season and produced a perfect delivery right onto the head of Jonson Clarke-Harris to double Posh’s lead against Cheltenham on Tuesday night in their eventual 3-0 win.

Posh also came close on a number of other occasions from set pieces in the second half as they pushed to extend their advantage, thanks to the deliveries of Burrows.

He said: “We’ve said right from the start of the season, we need to score more goals from set-pieces because it’s a strong area for myself where I feel I can pick up assists and we’ve got a really good attacking threat with Jonno in the box.

Harrison Burrows is confident that Peterborough United have the players to be a threat at set-pieces. Photo: Joe Dent.

"He’s the best there is when the delivery is right. The goal and the fact we’ve had numerous chances from set-pieces hopefully sets off on the way to more and we’ll only improve from here.”

Burrows also scored the opener of the game, finding himself in the right place at the right time to tap home Kwame Poku’s cross that had been parried back into the box.

It was especially at the right time for Burrows as boss Darren Ferguson later admitted that he was about to bring on Zak Sturge to replace him.

He said: “That’s probably my second or third from that position, it’s all about being in the right place at the right time.

"The moment the ball reaches your feet seems to take forever but when it hits the back of the net, it’s a relief.

"We started the game really well before the red card.

“We know a red card can make things harder because they just sit behind the ball.

"We had to try and work the ball around and stay patient while the fans were getting frustrated.

We were getting frustrated ourselves, the first half was a bit slow and the quality weren’t there.

"We were rushing things and playing passes too early, the gaffer told us what to change and we improved.