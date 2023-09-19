Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Posh ended their four match winless run in League One thanks to a 3-0 win over Wade Elliott’s struggling side on Tuesday night with goals from Harrison Burrows, Jonson Clarke-Harris and a first for the club for new captain Peter Kioso.

Posh had to dig deep in the second half after a lacklustre first, which saw many fans getting frustrated with the side, particularly because the visitors were reduced to ten man after just four minutes following James Olayinka’s foot that caught Ephron Mason-Clark in the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eventual Posh victory saw them move up to eighth place, just three points behind the three clubs (Portsmouth, Exeter and Port Vale) that are joint top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal with Josh Knight. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson said: “We had to be very patient, when they had ten men they sat right in and offered no space in between or behind in a block of eight. It was a game of being patient and trying to find the quality to break them down.

“We started really well before the red card and there was a purpose to us. After speaking to them on Monday morning and seeing the way we trained, I felt good about the game but the red card changed things.

“We lost our flow because we lost Ephron for about ten minutes. We had to trust our quality would come through, I said that at half time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We needed to get more bodies in the box for crosses and I felt we would get more chances when the ball changes hands and the first goal is a prefect example of that. We just went straight at them really well.

“The second goal from a set piece is pleasing but I was about to take H off for Zak because I felt he would have given us more legs and pace but what do I know? He then goes and scores and makes an assist so well done to him.

"The second half was ok. Once we got the first, the game was pretty much done. We just had to keep moving them and pick the right pockets. It was a thoroughly deserved victory and a pleasing one for the players. This place can go from very high to low very quickly so I have to manage that with the players.”

While the early Olayinka challenge left Cheltenham with ten men, it also left Posh with a man down for the next 13 minutes as Mason-Clark received treatment. At one point, Ricky-Jade Jones was sent to warm up but in the end the decision was made to wait for Mason-Clark’s return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things only got worst for Cheltenham who ultimately ended with nine men after late substitute Nathan Butler-Oyedeji was sent off for two cautions in a minute.

Ferguson added: “I haven’t seen it back but I would say Ephron’s head is going down. I felt it was soft, if it were one on my players I would have been disappointed.

"He’s got a big gash. We were told by the physio it could be fixed in five minutes. It turned out to be longer but I decided to wait, it was the right decision. We had so long left in the game, I didn’t need to rush the decision.”

Theoretically, Posh could go top of the table with a win on Saturday as they travel to face Bolton Wanderers. Ian Evatt’s side are now only ahead of Posh on goal difference but have played a game less.