Posh manager Darren Ferguson with the Johnstone's Paint Trophy at Wembley in 2014. Photo Alan Storer.

Posh tackle Wycombe Wanderers on Sunday, April 7 in the final of the Bristol Street Motors, but before then they have two key League One matches against Carlisle United (home, Good Friday) and Orient (away, Easter Monday). Posh hopes of landing an automatic promotion place were revived on Saturday after a surprise win for Northampton Town over Derby County.

Ferguson told the BBC: "If we can take care of our league business over Easter, the players can go to Wembley and enjoy the day. It's a great day out from the morning leading up to the game to when you get on the bus and see Wembley, It’s a really, really special thing.

"I really believe my players will thrive on playing at Wembley so hopefully they enjoy it and deliver a performance good enough to beat Wycombe.

"The hardest thing is always just getting there. There is a lot of anxiety and tension when you reach the semi-final stage and we went to Blackpool on the back of four straight defeats, but the players showed a huge amount of confidence and belief to get the result.

"As a manager you have to really motivate the players at the start of this tournament because they don't see the bigger picture, whereas my focus was always on Wembley and visualising what it would be like. Once you get to the quarters, you can start feeding that into the players and that's what I did.

Posh are fourth in League One, with a seven-point gap to the automatic promotion places to try to make up over the final eight games. They have two games in hand on Derby.