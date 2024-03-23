Peterborough United received an automatic promotion lifeline from their noisy neighbours, while Derby County lose a star man to injury
The Cobblers upset the formbook and the promotion hopes of Derby County at Sixfields with a 1-0 win courtesy of a Sam Hoskins goal midway through the first-half.
Northampton produced a stiff rearguard action throughout a second-half that included 10 minutes of added time to seal a first victory in the club’s history over the Rams. The visitors had centre-back Sonny Bradley dismissed for violent conduct in the final minute which will lead to a three-game ban, while former Posh man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – the player with the most assists in League One this season - limped off with a hamstring injury
Derby are still in pole position in second place as they have a four point advantage over third-placed Bolton Wanderers and a seven point lead over fourth-placed Posh and fifth-placed Barnsley. Bolton have one game in hand, while Posh and Barnsley have two games in hand.
It was another boost for League One leaders Portsmouth who maintained a five-point lead the top and they now have a game in hand on Derby.
There were only three League One games played today with Stevenage scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to secure a 2-2 draw at bottom club Carlisle and Port Vale winning a big game at the bottom 1-0 at Burton Albion. It was Vale’s first win of 2024, and a first win under manager Darren Moore, and moved them to within three points of safety with Cambridge United the team looking nervously over their shoulders.
Stevenage would have returned to the play-off places with a win, but are now seventh a point behind Oxford United.
Elsewhere ex-Posh man Harry Anderson scored an excellent goal for struggling Colchester who drew 1-1 at League Two leaders Mansfield Town.