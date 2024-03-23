Sam Hoskins scores for Northampton Town against Derby County. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

The Cobblers upset the formbook and the promotion hopes of Derby County at Sixfields with a 1-0 win courtesy of a Sam Hoskins goal midway through the first-half.

Northampton produced a stiff rearguard action throughout a second-half that included 10 minutes of added time to seal a first victory in the club’s history over the Rams. The visitors had centre-back Sonny Bradley dismissed for violent conduct in the final minute which will lead to a three-game ban, while former Posh man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – the player with the most assists in League One this season - limped off with a hamstring injury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby are still in pole position in second place as they have a four point advantage over third-placed Bolton Wanderers and a seven point lead over fourth-placed Posh and fifth-placed Barnsley. Bolton have one game in hand, while Posh and Barnsley have two games in hand.

Sam Hoskins scores for Northampton Town against Derby County. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

It was another boost for League One leaders Portsmouth who maintained a five-point lead the top and they now have a game in hand on Derby.

There were only three League One games played today with Stevenage scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to secure a 2-2 draw at bottom club Carlisle and Port Vale winning a big game at the bottom 1-0 at Burton Albion. It was Vale’s first win of 2024, and a first win under manager Darren Moore, and moved them to within three points of safety with Cambridge United the team looking nervously over their shoulders.

Stevenage would have returned to the play-off places with a win, but are now seventh a point behind Oxford United.