Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Some fans called for the manager’s head after last Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat at League One rivals Shrewsbury Town, while co-owners Darragh MacAnthony and Dr Jason Neale were both persuaded to go public and deny Posh had financial issues that were threatening the club’s future.

Dr Neale even publicly backed McCann and his management team after reading criticism online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were unwelcome distractions ahead of a big League One promotion battle between fourth-placed Posh and sixth-placed Barnsley at London Road on Friday (7.45pm).

But McCann said: “I’m just focussed on getting the team ready for a big game. I ignore the other stuff going on. My job is to get the team promoted and that’s what the staff are concentrating on. I can’t get involved in anything else.

"We're seen as being out of form, but we haven't played at home in the league since the Cambridge game so it shows what a tough run its's been for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's not an excuse as we still should have done better and picked up more points

"But if we win on Friday we are four points ahead of Barnsley and everything looks good again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's how quickly football can change, but we do need to be more consistent.

"It will be tough on Friday as (manager) Michael Duff has Barnsley playing well. They are in very good form. He earnt the job by being successful at Cheltenham and he is very particular in how he wants his teams to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a very good friend of mine as we played together at Cheltenham and for Northern Ireland, but we are working on ways to hurt his team.”