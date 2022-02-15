Peterborough United boss staying positive ahead of crunch clash with Reading and he’s urged the club’s fans to stick with the players

Posh manager Darren Ferguson (centre).

A miserable Posh run grew to one win in 15 matches on Saturday when Preston North End left London Road with the three points from a 1-0 victory.

But Ferguson saw enough in that performance to be encouraged and he’s hoping the Posh fanbase will be as positive as him once a match being shown live on Sky TV kicks off.

“One of the good things from Saturday was the fans sticking with us,” Ferguson, who has been criticised heavily on social media in recent weeks, said. “Believe me the players feel it and they respond to it so I hope it happens again tomorrow. It could well be a nervy game at times between two teams not in the best of form so it’s important everyone stays calm if Reading have a spell when they dominate the ball.

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Reading earlier this season.

“We’ve prepared as normal. I don’t need to tell the players how big a game this is. They know it already. “It’s staring us in the face. If we win we get out of the relegation zone and we still have a game in hand on the teams around us.

“It’s a game we must win and I made sure the players were shown the good stuff from the Preston game because there was plenty of positive to take from it.

“We had 16 shots on goal and we conceded the fewest shots on our goal of the season so far. Their goalkeeper made a great save from Joe Ward who also hit the bar. If we get in front it’s a different game and we probably win. It’s these positives we must focus on. Perhaps we just need a break.

“But we also need to make sure we get the basis right. You can simplify football by winning more tackles and headers, while running further than the other team. We need to see that tomorrow along with that little bit of quality that could win us the game.

“Like us Reading have conceded a lot of goals. They have threats though. They play in a particular way and have done for a while now.