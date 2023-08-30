Peterborough United boss set for Carabao Cup clash with goalkeeper he ostracised at London Road
It wasn’t much of a reward for two penalty shootout wins for Posh.
Mansfield knocked out Sheffield Wednesday on spotkicks on Tuesday as Posh were doing the same to Portsmouth at Fratton Park despite fielding an inexperienced side. Posh also won their first round tie at home to Swindon on penalties.
Posh will be reunited with promotion-winning goalkeeper Christy Pym who joined the Stags after a big bust up with current Posh boss Darren Ferguson.
The ties will take place week beginning September 25.
Pym courted controversy after Posh were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs last season. He was alleged to have posted ‘tactical masterclass’ with a laughing emoji on a social media account, a criticism believed to be aimed at Ferguson.
Pym was still under contract at Posh at the time, although he joined Mansfield a month later after spending the previous season with the Stags on loan.
Ferguson had pledged never to pick Pym again after a furious row in the dressing room following a 3-1 Championship defeat at Reading in September 2021 and he was true to his word. Ferguson claimed Pym had ‘overstepped the mark’ and the goalkeeper was soon shipped out on loan to Stevenage.
Pym made 94 appearances for Posh after joining from Exeter City in July, 2019. He made 40 League One appearances in the 2020-21 promotion season.
Posh had come close to a lucrative game against big guns Manchester City, Liverpool or Newcastle as they were all among the last six clubs to be drawn out alongside Posh, Mansfield and Leicester.
Instead Newcastle will host City and Liverpool will entertain Leicester City when Posh make the short trip to Field Mill.
Full third round draw:
Ipswich Town vs Wolves
Exeter vs Luton Town
Aston Villa vs Everton
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Port Vale vs Sutton United
Bradford vs Middlesbrough
Bournemouth vs Stoke City
Lincoln City vs West Ham United
Brentford vs Arsenal
Chelsea vs Brighton
Salford City vs Burnley
Fulham vs Norwich City
Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City
Liverpool vs Leicester City
Newcastle United vs Manchester City
Mansfield Town vs Peterborough.