Peterborough United goalkeeper caught mocking boss Darren Ferguson on Instagram following Sheffield Wednesday defeat

Any chance of Christy Pym reviving his Peterborough United career looks to be over after he mocked Darren Ferguson on Instagram following Posh’s play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Thursday evening.

By Ben Jones
Published 19th May 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:17 BST
Christy Pym has not played for Posh for almost two years. Photo: Joe Dent.Christy Pym has not played for Posh for almost two years. Photo: Joe Dent.
Christy Pym has not played for Posh for almost two years. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper - who is still contracted to Posh - took to the social media app after Posh’s 5-3 penalty shootout defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, which followed a 5-1 defeat after extra time in a match Posh went into with a 4-0 aggregate lead.

After the defeat was confirmed, Pym posted a message on his story, which simply read “managerial masterclass” followed by the eyes emoji and a laughing face.

The story has since been deleted.

Pym has not played for Posh since September 14, 2021 when he was exiled by Darren Ferguson following a rumoured dressing room incident after a 3-1 away defeat at Reading.

He spent the final six months of the 2021/22 season on loan at former club Stevenage and the entirety of this season at League Two Mansfield, who missed out on the play-offs on the final day.

Pym signed a three-year deal following Posh’s promotion to the Championship and therefore has one year on his deal yet to run.

Pym has played 94 times for Posh in all competitions and was number one for most of the promotion-winning season in 2020/21, but was not in goal when Posh sealed promotion with Josef Bursik filling in for six games on emergency loan after Pym picked up an injury.

Ferguson is set to sit down with the club’s owners to discuss his own future in the coming days.

