Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has warned his players to ignore the Stevenage FC reputation for long-ball, physical football.

Nathan Thompson in action for Stevenage. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images).

Ferguson insists a side managed by one his predecessors at London Road, Steve Evans, also have enough quality to make it an uncomfortable evening at the Lamex Stadium for Posh tomorrow (Tuesday, November 28, 7.45pm).

It’s a huge game between the teams fourth and fifth in League One which is expected to attract a full house. There is added spice with the presence of three players who left Posh for Stevenage in the summer – Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler an Ben Thompson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stevenage are not a ‘route one’ football team,” Ferguson insisted. “Every team has strengths and Stevenage do make you defend and they make you run and work hard, but it’s not just about throwing the ball into the opposition box.

"They are very good at delivering the ball from wide areas, but that takes quality and they have it. They also have the quality to work the ball out wide effectively.

"It certainly doesn’t surprise me to see where they are in the table. They have carried on the momentum from last season’s promotion and they recruited well in the summer, They took three great lads from us for a start. Three good characters and three very good professionals.

"But, as always, we have to concentrate on playing our own game. We will stick to what we want to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a small tight ground, but it has the makings of a really good game between two teams going really well in what should be a great atmosphere.”

Posh sold out ther allocation of just under 1,400 tickets by the middle of last week.

Stevenage have won their last six matches in all competitions including their last four in League One.