​Locally-based Stevenage boss Steve Evans insists his team have done incredibly well just to be matching Peterborough United step for step in League One this season.

Steve Evans celebrates s Stevenage win. Photo Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

​Evans, who managed Posh for 11 months just over five years ago, has steered League One’s surprise package to fourth place in the table.

It continues a remarkable success story for Evans at Stevenage who looked doomed to relegation to the National League when he took over in March, 2022.

Posh travel to Stevenage for a big game on Tuesday. Posh are a point and a place behind their hosts after both enjoyed comfortable weekend wins. Posh beat Burton 4-0 at home as Stevenage were easing to a 3-0 success at Fleetwood.

"Every time we win a game at this level it’s a great achievement,” Evans stated. “And just to be in and around a side as strong as Posh at this stage of the season is also a great achievement.

"Posh changed policy this season by going very young, but they’ve underplayed their expectations.

"With the players they have in the squad they should be aiming for a top two finish and a return to the Championship. They are that good.

"We’ve played the likes of Portsmouth and Oxford and they are strong sides, but I fancy Posh because they have some scary attacking players.

"Kwame Poku is class, Ephron Mason-Clark has stepped up really well after leaving Barnet and the sheer pace of Ricky-Jade Jones makes him a threat.

"But they also have players who can supply the forwards so there’s no doubt we will have to defend very well to get something from the game.

"But every time we step onto the pitch we know we can compete and it will be the same on Tuesday.

"We will do our best to trouble them and we are capable of doing that.

"It should be a great occasion with a likely full house and the Posh fans are always great away from home.

"My support for my local club has been well documented, but I don’t want to lose to them, although it’s still early in the season and nothing will be won or lost on Tuesday.”

Stevenage at Fleetwood result

Former Posh promotion hero Nathan Thompson is not certain to face his old club because of a personal issue, although he did return to action as a second-half substitute at Fleetwood.

But another warrior from the successful 2020-21 season Dan Butler should be in action, while Ben Thompson, a Posh player last season, scored his first Stevenage goal at Fleetwood.

"Dan has been a 7/10 most weeks for us,” Evans added. “And Nathan was outstanding in the last game he started when we won at Wycombe.

"He missed the Lincoln game along with his brother Louis because of a personal issue, but that’s not to say they won’t play on Tuesday.

"Darren Ferguson and Kieran Scarff watched us beat Lincoln recently, but I’m not sure they would have learn much from the game.

"Whatever happens I’m loving it at Stevenage. They are a meticulously run club with a top-class training ground better than I had at Posh and Rotherham.