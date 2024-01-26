David Ajiboye scores for Posh v Lincoln City in October. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh are unbeaten in 11 third tier matches ahead of their trip to Sincil Bank. ‘The Imps’ have not won any of their last eight League One matches, although they’ve turned in some decent displays against the top sides at home, including last weekend when drew 0-0 with Derby County in a match they should have won.

Posh will again be without winger Kwame Poku as they seek a fifth away win in a row, but striker Ricky-Jade Jones has been passed fit after missing the midweek EFL Trophy win over Crawley Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are looking forward rather than looking back at what we’ve done,” Ferguson insisted. “The players are in a good place and the spirit is good, but we know we are in for a tough game at Lincoln.

David Ajiboye celebrates his goal for Posh v Lincoln at London Road in October. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"They are very compact and organised and they should have beaten Derby last week. It could well be a similar game to last season when the first goal was always going to be important and we got it and went on to win quite comfortably.

"I also watched Lincoln at Derby just before Christmas when they did well and they have added two new strikers since then, and one of them, Joe Taylor, we know very well. He had three one-on-ones last week because he is so quick so that’s something we need to be aware of.

"Also over Christmas they lost at home to Bolton to the last kick of the ball so we know how hard the game will be, especially as they have a crowd that can get quite boisterous so that’s something we will have to manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew we will have fantastic backing from a sell-out away crowd which will help. It should be a good game in a very good atmosphere.

"We won’t have Kwame for this game, but he’s looking good so he will back before too long. Ricky has trained well and is fine.”

Ferguson also has a goalkeeping selection dilemma as first-choice for most of the season Nicholas Bilkokapic is fit again to put pressure on Jed Steer who has been good in his three games in the starting line-up.